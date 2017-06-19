Asus' Long-Lasting 2-in-1 Now at Lowest Price Ever

The Asus ZenBook UX360CA is a lightweight convertible with an epic 10-hour battery life and quiet, fanless design. For a limited time, the $749 laptop is available for just $479 via the Microsoft Store. That's $270 off Asus' price and $220 under our March mention.

Make no mistake, the UX360CA's main selling point is its battery life. In our tests, the 2-in-1 endured for 9 hours and 58 minutes, which blows away the ultraportable average of 8 hours and 2 minutes.

Performance-wise, it's not the strongest 2-in-1 in the market, as it only packs a 0.9-GHz Intel Core m3-6Y30 processor. That's paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. However, the m3 allows for a quiet, fanless design, which means you won't hear a peep from this notebook while you're using it.

The 13.3-inch touchscreen LCD produces vivid colors and has wide viewing angles. It offers an excellent 102 percent of the sRGB color gamut, which surpasses the 95 percent ultraportable category average.

The UX360CA is an excellent 2-in-1 for the constant traveler or anyone who needs a convertible that can last an entire day without needing a recharge. Its $479 price makes it more affordable than it's ever been.