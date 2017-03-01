Get the 2-in-1 ZenBook Flip for Just $689

The Asus ZenBook Flip UX360CA is a 3-pound convertible that runs super quiet and can be used in four different modes: laptop, tablet, tent, and stand. It's also one of a handful of hybrids that packs a respectable battery life. Add to that a temporary $110 price drop and you've got a seriously desirable ultraportable.

Asus has always been a strong player in the luxury ultraportable market and the UX360CA continues in that tradition. Although it's built around a 900MHz Core m3-6Y30 CPU, in our tests, it was able to multitask without breaking too much of a sweat.

For instance, the UX360CA was able to keep 20 Google Chrome tabs open while simultaneously streaming a 1080p video on YouTube before we noticed any system slowdown.

However, the UX360CA's main draw is its 10-hour battery life. That beats the ultraportable average, which has traditionally been around 8 hours. The UX360CA manages to break this record thanks in part to its fanless design and low-power CPU.

Other hardware specs worth noting include its 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen LCD, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, which is generous for this price point.

Normally, you could expect to pay over $799 for such a system, but Amazon currently offers the ZenBook Flip UX360CA for $689.