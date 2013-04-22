Rumor: Galaxy Note 3 Will Have An Unbreakable Display

We’ve seen Samsung’s flexible display technology in videos and demonstrations, but persistent rumors suggest it could be coming to the Galaxy Note 3 later this year. This means that Samsung’s 3rd-gen “phablet” may be the first device to feature its long-rumored flexible, unbreakable plastic OLED display.

The news comes from Samsung news blog SamMobile, which claims to have received a tip from an unnamed “insider” revealing details about the Galaxy Note 3. According to the website, the Galaxy Note 2 successor will be released during the fourth quarter of this year and will be thinner and lighter than its predecessor. The Korea-based manufacturer is also rumored to bump the screen size up to 5.9 inches, marking an increase of 0.4 inches from the Note 2’s 5.5-inch display.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the Galaxy Note 3 could come with a virtually unbreakable plastic display. Korean news source Asiae reported the same news earlier this year, adding that the flexible touch screen would also feature a slightly curved design near its edges.

However, until Samsung decides to officially unveil its Galaxy Note 3, there’s no telling as to whether or not these rumors are true. It’s also worth noting that SamMobile has a mixed track record when it comes to Samsung leaks and rumors. Before the Galaxy S4 was unveiled on March 14, the website correctly predicted that the phone would come with a 4.99-inch display in black and white variants and a 1.9-GHz Snapdragon 600 processor (U.S. version). However, prior to the Note 2’s launch SamMobile incorrectly said that the “phablet” would feature a 12-megapixel camera.

The launch of Samsung's 2nd-gen Galaxy Note last year further proved that there is a demand for larger-screened smartphones in the market. The company sold five million units of its Galaxy Note 2 in two months, selling roughly three times as fast as its 1st-gen smartphone-tablet hybrid.

via Sam Mobile