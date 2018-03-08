Dell's Budget Laptop Drops to Just $129

Whether you use it as a coffee table laptop for checking e-mail or as your child's first notebook, the Inspiron 11 3000 is a smart choice for shoppers on a tight budget.

Normally priced at $199, the no-frills laptop is currently selling for a mere $129.99. That's $70 off and the cheapest laptop Dell has sold since the holidays.

Buy on Dell

Make no mistake, our tests show that the Inspiron 11 3000 isn't for everyone. It packs a 1.6-GHz Celeron N3060 processor, 2GB of RAM, and a paltry 32GB eMMC. It also sports an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD. In terms of performance, it can only handle minor image editing and gaming (we hope you like Candy Crush).

However, what it does pack is an astonishing 13-plus hour battery, which is rare in mainstream laptops, let alone a budget laptop. For its size, it also offers strong audio — enough to fill a large conference room — with accurate bass and clear vocals.

So if you're not a demanding user, the Inspiron 11 3000 is a solid choice and it'll likely be the cheapest laptop we see until Prime Day in July or Black Friday 2018.