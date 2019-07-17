Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more here.
Walmart's huge annual summer sale offers some of the best laptop deals of the year, encompassing everything from gaming machines to mainstream laptops.
While the big-box retailer may not be the first store that comes to mind when looking for laptop deals, its sale includes some competitive bargains.
Oftentimes, Walmart's laptop deals are exclusive or specific configurations that aren't available at other sites. However, to ensure you're getting the best price, we recommend checking the manufacturer's website to see if they're offering any coupons that can undercut Walmart's price. (This is especially true with Dell and Lenovo deals). Most of the time, Walmart will have the better bargain, but it never hurts to do your research.
But not everyone has the time to cross-check prices and deals. So we're here to do that for you. Below you'll find the best Walmart laptop deals you can currently buy.
Best Gaming Laptop Deals
- Asus ROG Strix 15.6-inch GTX 1660Ti Gaming Laptop: was $1,299 now just $899
- Lenovo Ideapad 330 GTX 1050 Gaming Laptop: was $799 now just $699
- Dell G3 15-inch GTX 1050 Gaming Laptop: was $849 now just $730
- Dell G5 15-inch GTX 1060 Gaming Laptop: was $1,099 now just $779
- HP Pavilion 15.6-inch GTX 1060 Gaming Laptop: was $999.99 now just $799.99
- MSI GL63 15.6-inch RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop: was $1,499.99 now just $1,199
Best Budget & Mainstream Laptop Deals
- Asus Flip 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $599 now just $486
- Asus VivoBook F510QA 15-inch Laptop: was $399 now just $259
- Acer CB3 Chromebook: was $199 now just $149
- Acer Chromebook 14: was $299 now just $229
- Acer Chromebook Spin 11: was $299 now just $229
- Lenovo S330 Chromebook: was $299 now just $169
- HP 14 Slim 14-inch Laptop: was $379.99 now just $299
- HP 15 Laptop 15-inch Laptop: was $399 now just $269
- Samsung Chromebook 3: was $229 now just $159
- Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (5575) Laptop: was $599 now just $449
- Dell Inspiron 11 3185 Laptop: was $349 now just $249
Best Premium & Business Laptop Deals
- HP EliteBook 830 G5: was $1,529 now just $1,329
- LG Gram 15: was $1,249 now just $997
Best Tablet Deals
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-inch: was $127 now just $80
- Apple iPad (32GB): was $329 now just $249
