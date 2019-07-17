Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more here.

Walmart's huge annual summer sale offers some of the best laptop deals of the year, encompassing everything from gaming machines to mainstream laptops.

While the big-box retailer may not be the first store that comes to mind when looking for laptop deals, its sale includes some competitive bargains.

Oftentimes, Walmart's laptop deals are exclusive or specific configurations that aren't available at other sites. However, to ensure you're getting the best price, we recommend checking the manufacturer's website to see if they're offering any coupons that can undercut Walmart's price. (This is especially true with Dell and Lenovo deals). Most of the time, Walmart will have the better bargain, but it never hurts to do your research.

But not everyone has the time to cross-check prices and deals. So we're here to do that for you. Below you'll find the best Walmart laptop deals you can currently buy.

