Here Are the Best Accessories for Your Microsoft Surface

Many products from the Microsoft Surface lineup snagged top spots in our review categories, but official and third-party accessories can really improve your experience with these devices. Read through our collection of the most useful Surface accessories you can buy.

Photo Credit: Laptop Mag

Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub

With four USB 3.0 connection points, this Sabrent hub is a great option for those simply looking to expand upon the Surface Laptop's and Surface Pro's single USB port. Users will also appreciate its separate switches and blue LED indicator lights for easy power management, as well as its 5-GBps data-transfer speeds and backward compatibility.

Anker USB-3.0-to-USB-C Cord

Microsoft chose to leave out a USB Type-C port on both its new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, but that's no reason to miss out on all the connectivity fun. With its double-braided nylon exterior and support for device charging, Anker's USB 3.0-to-USB-Type-C wire is a great way to connect all of your newest devices to your Surface.

Surface Pen Tip Kit

Artists looking to take fine-grained control over their art should outfit their Surface Pen with Microsoft's accessory kit of 2H, H, HB and B pen tips. It's the cheapest of the official Surface accessories, but it could really help creative types make better use of sketching, writing and modeling apps.

StarTech Mini DisplayPort

This mini DisplayPort splitter allows users to easily connect two separate monitors to a Surface device via Multi-Stream Transport technology, and supports up to 4K resolution on each external display. The StarTech peripheral plugs into your Surface's USB 3.0 port and mini DisplayPort to power your extended digital workspace.

Surface Mouse

This mouse fits right into the aesthetic of the rest of the Surface lineup, with smooth, high-grade materials; a metallic scroll wheel; and a slim profile. It connects via Bluetooth and offers up to 12 months of battery life while using Microsoft's BlueTrack technology to ensure accurate movements.

Hex Surface Book/Pro Sleeves

These sleeves, built specifically for the Surface lineup, impress with a monochromatic design and snug lining. Each sleeve includes a slim rear pocket for other accessories, and the case's water-resistant exterior make this a stylish and durable option for protecting your devices. It even accommodates the most recent Surface Laptop.

Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station

The slim and upright Plugable docking station costs roughly half as much as Microsoft's own Surface Dock while still offering a comparable number and variety of ports. Surface users can connect to our top-rated laptop dock to gain six USB ports (including two USB 3.0 ports), an HDMI slot, a headphone/mic jack and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

Surface Pen

Even though it no longer comes standard with the new Surface Pro, the Surface Pen vastly improves interactive tasks such as drawing and note-taking while enabling users to try the latest Windows Ink apps and features. This newest version, which features 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, is currently available in platinum, with burgundy, black and cobalt-blue color options coming soon.

Surface Dial

Although the Dial is most versatile on the Surface Studio, it can be used on other Surface devices to scrub through audio tracks, quickly scroll down a page or edit photo levels. Its growing list of supported third-party apps includes Sketchable, Drawboard PDF and StaffPad, and it also works across a variety of standard Windows apps, like Photos, Paint and OneNote.

Surface Ergonomic Keyboard

If you ever dock your Surface device or use an external display, you will appreciate the luxury of a full-size keyboard. With an ergonomic shape, a clean metallic deck and gray lettering, it is a classy and functional addition to any desk. Additionally, its Alcantara-laden palm rest should make it comfortable to use for long periods of time.