Best Buy Offers Exclusive Blue Arctic Galaxy S4 Starting Nov. 14

Best Buy announced today it will offer a blue-colored Galaxy S4 starting Nov. 14. Named Blue Arctic, the exclusive version of the popular Samsung phone will be available on AT&T, Sprint and Verizon at Samsung Experience Shops in Best Buy's stores and on its website. Pre-orders will begin Nov. 8 for MyBestBuy Elite and Elite Plus members, while everyone else can start ordering the device on Nov. 10 online and in stores.

The big blue store already offers an exclusive metallic blue model of the HTC One, which costs between $50 and $150 with a Sprint, Verizon or AT&T plan. No word yet on whether the blue Galaxy S4 will have different pricing, but you can get a regular black, red or white one from Best Buy now for $199 on Sprint and AT&T or $249 on Verizon Wireless.

Samsung's flagship is a 5-inch Android smartphone that includes innovative gesture controls, an excellent camera and best-in-class multitasking features. Already available in a slew of colors -- including White Frost, Black Mist, Brown Autumn, Purple Mirage, Red Aurora and Pink Twilight -- the Galaxy S4 is taking on newer phones such as the Motorola Moto X and the iPhone 5c in terms of color options.

Best Buy customers get to make use of the company's Upgrade Checker to see if they are eligible for a new phone and the store's trade-in options to exchange their old devices for store credit.