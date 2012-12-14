$150 Galaxy Note II Clone Appears in China

Interested in picking up a big-screen smartphone but don’t have the $300 the Galaxy Note II costs on-contract? It looks like the low-cost Samsung clones are a-coming. First up: The Star S7180, a 5.5-inch, $150 phone that’s popped up in China and bears a striking resemblance to the flagship phablet.

The similarities stop under the hood, however. While the Star S7180 runs on Android Jelly Bean, the hardware powering the OS is a 1GHz dual-core MTK6577 processor, 1GB of RAM, and 4GB of onboard storage (which can be boosted by an additional 32GB thanks to a handy-dandy micro-SD slot). That’s respectable, but a far cry from the Galaxy Note II’s quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB hard drive.

The 5.5-inch display packs a less-than-HD resolution of 960 x 540. Rounding out the specs are a 8-megapixel rear camera, 0.3MP front camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio support, and GSM world phone compatibility that should work just fine on T-Mobile and AT&T 3G networks here in the U.S. (The Star 7180 doesn’t include the Note II’s 4G LTE support.)

In a nutshell, the Star 7180 can’t stand up to the Galaxy Note II in a straightforward tale of the tape, but it’s a decently spec’d smartphone that beats out Samsung in one crucial aspect: Price. GizChina saw the unlocked Star 7180 on sale in China for $150, while we’ve found it online at DealsPrime for $178.

Via MobileGeeks; Image via DealsPrime