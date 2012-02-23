AT&T Announces Samsung Rugby Smart: A Ruggedized Android Phone with 4G

We certainly see a fair share of ruggedized laptops, but Samsung wants to make sure the handset in your pocket is well protected, too. Today AT&T announced the Rugby Smart, an Android 2.3-powered smartphone that's engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, dust and submersion in up to 1 meter of water.

The Rugby Smart will be available for $99.99 starting on March 4th, and while the phone runs the slightly outdated Android Gingerbread, it runs on AT&T's 4G network. Other choice specs include a full QWERTY keyboard, a 3.7-inch Super AMOLED display and a 5-megapixel camera with an integrated flashlight.

Samsung backs up the Rugby Smart's tough-guy pedigree with this durability test video. Check it out and tell us if the rugged benefits make it worth the older Android OS.