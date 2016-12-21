Apple Extends USB-C Dongle Discounts Through March

Following backlash to Apple's decision to only include USB Type-C ports on the new MacBook Pro, Apple cut the prices of its dongles (and some other select accessories) between 25 and 50 percent.

That sale was supposed to come to a close at the end of the year, but the company has quietly extended the discounts until the end of March. The fine print on select accessory web pages reads "Subject to availability and quantity limits apply. Pricing effective October 27, 2016 - March 31, 2017."

Here are the discounts on Apple products:

USB-C to USB Adapter drops from $19 to $9

Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter drops from $49 to $29

The 1 meter USB-C to Lightning Cable drops from $25 to $19

The 2 meter USB-C to Lightning Cable drops from $35 to $29

The USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter drops from $69 to $49

USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter drops from $69 to $49

MORE: Best USB Type-C Accessories and Cables

Here's what you get on third-party peripherals, including great deals on LG displays:

SanDisk Extreme Pro SD UHS-II Card USB-C reader: drops from $49 to $29

Third-party USB-C peripherals: about 25% off

LG UltraFine 5K display drops from $1,300 to $974

LG UltraFine 4K display drops from $700 to $524

You can probably get even better deals on some cables on Monoprice or Amazon, though many want to be able to buy in store or simply choose a brand they recognize. Either way, you have a few more months to buy the accessories at a discount from Apple.

Apple Laptop Guide