Apple New Headphones, the EarPods, Are Available Today

One of the most iconic--and criticized--pieces of Apple's hardware has undergone a major redesign. The white earbuds, of which more than 600 million have been shipped, have been reshaped to better fit consumers' ears, and sound better, too.

Jony Ive, Apple's senior vice president of industrial design, said that "making one headphone to fit everyone's ears would be like making one pair of shoes for everyone's feet." However, that's just what Apple is attempting. The redesigned earbuds, called EarPods, have three ports: One in the back for mid-tones, one in the stem, and one that points directly into the wearer's ear canal. Their more oblong shape will be more likely to stay in a user's ears, according to Apple.

The headphones, available today, will come with the new iPod touch, the iPod Nano and the iPhone 5.