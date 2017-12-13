You Can Trade In Your Old Mac for Up to $2,500

Whether you're looking to get a new MacBook or simply trying to cut down the cost of a $5,000 iMac Pro down to something more affordable, trading in your current MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro or even a PC will now get you a little more money.
Here are the maximum trade-in values for laptops now that Apple has bumped them up.
MacBook: Up to $1,110
MacBook Air: Up to $430
MacBook Pro: Up to $2500
PC or Chromebook: Up to $500
If you're looking to ditch your desktop, an iMac gets you up to $2,500 and an Mac Pro nets you a maximum of $1,560.
You can find out exactly how much money you'll get for your machine by going to Apple's trade-in partner, Phobio, inserting your device's serial number and answering questions about the computer's condition.
If you have a PC, you can simply pick the model, though the company accepts on a limited number of Windows-based laptops and Chromebooks.