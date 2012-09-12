Apple.com Searches Apparently Confirm iPhone 5 with LTE, New iPods, More

The veil of secrecy is starting to unravel mere minutes before Apple's press event is scheduled to start: 9to5 Mac has spent the morning entering various search strings into the Apple website and came up with direct hits of page names for PR releases introducing the iPhone 5, a new iPod touch and iPod nano, and an updated version of iTunes. Some additional sleuthing seems to confirm that the iPhone 5 will have 4G LTE capabilities.

Trying to actually click through any of the results ends in disappointment; the website claims it can't find any of the documents identified during the search attempts. Even still, "pr/library/2012/09/12Apple-Introduces-New-iPod-Touch-iPod-Nano.html" seems pretty cut and dry, doesn't it?

This chink in the armor is a surprising turn for a company that typically plays things so close to the chest, but it isn't a disaster. Apple's press event is less than an hour away, and we'll be there to bring you the news -- about a new iPod nano, a new iPod touch, an updated iTunes and an iPhone 5 with LTE capabilities, apparently -- as is happens.