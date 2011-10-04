Apple Announces Cheaper $199 iPod Touch, More Exercise-Friendly iPod nano

Before pulling the wraps off of its next line of iPhones, Apple took a few moments to announce two major updates to its popular iPod line of media players, with fresh versions of the iPod nano and iPod touch ready to roll.

The improved iPod nano will feature a new multitouch-capable display with a large icon mode that makes swiping between apps easier. A new fitness tracking app makes it easier to keep track of your walks and runs.

Apple will also include 16 different clock faces to make it easier for you to use the iPod nano as a wrist watch with optional third-party wrist bands. The iPod nano will come in 8 and 16GB capacities for $129 and $149 respectively.

The new iPod Touch will come with iOS 5 preloaded and access to iCloud so you can pull your media library down from the Internet. There will be a white version for those who hungered for a white iPhone and never got one. The iPod touch will be available in 8, 32, and 64GB versions for $199, $299, and $399 respectively.