Apple Announces macOS Sierra Availability

Today may have seen Apple focus on the Apple Watch Series 2 and iPhone 7, but the company couldn't help but add another piece of news to the pile. On its website, Apple revealed that it will release macOS Sierra (10.12), which succeeds OS X El Capitan (10.11), on September 20.

As has been Apple's way since it announced OS X Mavericks (10.9) in 2013, macOS Sierra will be available as a free update. Users will find Sierra by opening the App Store and clicking Updates.

Aside from eschewing OS X as the name of its desktop platform in favor of macOS, which sits neatly alongside iOS, tvOS and watchOS, Sierra sees Apple adding a ton of new features to the desktop platform. Those include its digital assistant Siri and Universal Clipboard, which enables sharing the images, video and text between iOS and macOS devices.

macOS Sierra users will also get the power to sync desktops across Macs and use Apple Pay in Safari. Rarely-used files that take up a ton of space can be intelligently saved with the new Optimized Storage feature, which will keep those documents, songs, email attachments, photos and other digital detritus in iCloud.

