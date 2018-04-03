Aorus Upgrades X-Series Gaming Laptops to Coffee Lake

Aorus has announced powerful new upgrades to its X-series line, with a new X9, X7 and X5 using Intel's new 8th Gen "Coffee Lake" processors. The X5 is $2,599, the X7 is $2,999 and the X9 is $3,899.

The most powerful, the X9 DT, will use Intel's first Intel Core i9 mobile processor, the i9-8950HK and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080. The X5 v8 and X7 DT v8 will both use Intel Core i7-8850H, but the X7 wields a 1080 while the x5 has a GTX 1070.

The Core i7 processors are overclocked to about 4.3-GHz and the Core i9 can be overclocked to 4.8GHz.

All three laptops will feature 144Hz IPS displays, and, in a tradition parent company Gigabyte started with its Aero line, they're all X-rite Pantone color-calibrated. The X9 also gets Nvidia G-Sync to prevent screen tearing.

They also introduce new keyboards (in the X9's case, a mechanical one), with N-key rollover to prevent keys from dropping.

Additional features inclue Dolby Atmos gaming sound,

You can read our full review of the new Aorus X9 here.

Laptop Guide