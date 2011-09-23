Trending

Wood Headphones? No Splinters, Just Rumbling Bass

By News 

How much wood would an iPad use if an iPad could use wood? Lots, if it were up to Vers Audio, the environmentally-friendly company that specializes in earthy accessories for iOS devices. Their new wooden headphones, the Vers 7E series, boast more intense bass, fit into a sleek circular metal carrying case, and come in either bamboo or walnut; no, that's not a texture, it's actually wood.

“Wood is simply the very best material for sound reproduction – it’s rigid, allowing the music to be heard as intended, but provides a natural warmth to music not possible with a plastic or metal earphone enclosure," said David Laituri, the company's founder, in a press release yesterday.

While you might generally associate oak with - say, your kitchen floor - or bamboo with - say, a panda - these headphones look darn good and could make for a rather affordable gift at $69. Don't worry about clashing; Vers has matching iOS cases. Oh and for each tree they use, they replant 100, so that certainly gets them the favor of some.