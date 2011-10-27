With Galaxy Nexus, Verizon Has Best Smartphone Lineup (Updated)

The Samsung Galaxy Nexus, the first Android phone running Ice Cream Sandwich and the first with a high-def display, is coming to Verizon Wireless this November. And only to Verizon. (Update: Verizon has removed the word "exclusive" from a banner ad on its site.) The carrier has posted a sign-up page for customers itching to get updates about the Big Red exclusive device, which will feature a 1.2-GHz dual-core processor, huge 4.65-inch Super AMOLED screen, and 4G LTE data. This handset solidifies Verizon as having the best smartphone selection of any network this holiday season in addition to the nation's fastest 4G network.

Here's why Verizon's quadrouple threat of devices can't be beat.

First up is the iPhone 4S, which you can get elsewhere but offered the best voice quality with Verizon in our carrier shootout between AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon. (AT&T offered the best data performance.) Then there's the Motorola Droid RAZR, which when it launches will be the thinnest smartphone at 0.28 inches. It will also sport a beautiful Super AMOLED Enhanced screen, 4G LTE, and built-in tools to extend battery life.

But that's not all. We just received an invite to an HTC event on November 3rd, at which the company is expected to announced the Rezound for Verizon. This superphone will reportedly feature Beats Audio, a 4.3-inch 720p display, 1GB of RAM, a 1.5-GHz dual-core CPU, an 8-megapixel camera, and 4G LTE. This phone will be a big deal for HTC Sense fans.

Add it all up and no other carrier can match Verizon's lineup this fall. AT&T has a nice trio of phones in the AT&T iPhone 4S, Galaxy S II, and Motorola Atrix 2. Sprint, which offers unlimited data for its iPhone 4S, also stocks the HTC EVO 3D and Motorola Photon 4G. T-Mobile is in the running because it offers both the Samsung Galaxy S II and HTC Amaze 4G along with affordable data plans.

But if you're in the market for a smartphone this fall, Verizon's lineup looks the sweetest.