Video: 50 Cent Dishes on His New SMS Audio Headphones

It's easy to tell why 50 Cent is smiling in the above photo. He's officially in the headphone game! Following Dr. Dre, Quincy Jones, and Ludacris, 50 Cent is launching his own line of high-end head cans. Created in partnership with SMS Audio, the STREET by 50 come in blue or black and sell for $299. They feature 40mm drivers and have passive noise cancellation courtesy of soft memory foam, which felt exceedingly comfortable when we tried a set on.

50 Cent also is also adding in a social component: For every headset purchased, 250 meals will be provided through Feed America. Read on for more details and check out our quick video interview with 50 Cent himself.

A wireless version, SYNC by 50, costs $399 and uses Kleer technology in the transmitter to beam a lossless audio signal up to 50 feet. It can be paired with up to 4 headphones at once. The SYNC headphones come in black or white, and has a rated battery life of about 17 hours. Should the battery run out, users can also plug in the headphones, too. If you're looking for wired earbuds, 50 Cent has you covered with the STREET by 50, which cost $129.

We had a chance to talk to 50 Cent at the launch event for his new headphones. Click through for our video interview and check out our event photo gallery.