Verizon Galaxy Note 3 Gets Rose Gold Color Option

UPDATE: Verizon tells us the Rose Gold Galaxy Note 3 will be available by the end of the month.

Special editions of Samsung’s smartphones don’t always make it to the U.S., but it looks like the Rose Gold Galaxy Note 3 will be heading to North America soon. Samsung Mobile’s website now officially lists the amber and white Samsung phablet as available via Verizon.

It’s unclear exactly when this special edition Note 3 will go on sale, but Android Central reports that buyers will get a discount with the phone. The tech blog claims to have obtained internal Verizon documents revealing that a $100 rebate will accompany the Rose Gold Note 3’s Verizon debut. At the time of writing Verizon’s website is only listing the standard black and white colors, and Samsung Mobile’s page doesn’t detail availability either.

The Rose Gold Galaxy Note 3 premiered in China after it was initially announced in December, and Samsung said it will roll out to other regions as per “market preference.” The manufacturer also unveiled a Merlot Red color alongside the Rose Gold Galaxy Note 3, but there’s no word on whether or not that will come to the U.S. as well.

We’ve reached out to Verizon to learn more about when the Rose Gold phablet will go on sale, and will update this story accordingly when we have more information.