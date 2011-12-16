Verizon Galaxy Nexus Battery Life Falls Short: Test Results

We just put the wraps on our review of the Samsung Galaxy Nexus, the first phone to run Android Ice Cream Sandwich, and came away impressed with its sleek new software, large 720p display, fast camera, and blazing 4G LTE speeds over Verizon Wireless' network. However, as we discovered with the Galaxy Nexus, as well as other phones that use Verizon's LTE network, there's a price to be paid for all that speed: Battery life.

As you can see from the above results, the Verizon Galaxy Nexus lasted only 3 hours and 40 minutes on our LAPTOP Battery Test. This test involves continuous web surfing over 4G with the screen brightness at 40 percent. GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Auto Sync are all turned off. When we ran our battery test on the unlocked Galaxy Nexus on T-Mobile's network, the device saw 5 hours of runtime. That's a difference of nearly 1.5 hours.

The Galaxy Nexus for Verizon delivered even less endurance than the HTC Thunderbolt, the first 4G LTE phone from the carrier that established a reputation for short battery life. Because 4G LTE radios use more power, the phones that use them tend to last significantly shorter than the smartphone average. But as you can see some Verizon phones at least last longer than the 5-hour mark.

We really like the Verizon Galaxy Nexus, but its below-average battery life kept it from earning an Editors' Choice Award in our review. If you do pick up this phone, make sure you keep the brightness down and follow our other tips for making your Android phone last longer.