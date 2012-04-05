U.S. Cellular Launches Its First 4G LTE Phone: the Samsung Galaxy S Aviator

We seem to be on a small carrier kick with smartphone reviews here at Laptop—and it looks like we'll have a formidable option to add to our list soon. U.S. Cellular just announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S Aviator, the network's first phone with 4G LTE capability. The phone's going for $199, though a short-term promotion is offering a $100 discount.

The Galaxy S Aviator runs Android Gingerbread (version 2.3.6) and sports a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED Plus display. There's a front-facing camera for video chats along with an 8-megapixel rear cam. There's also an HDMI port for watching video on the big screen.