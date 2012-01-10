T-Mobile Announces Samsung Galaxy S Blaze 4G

LAS VEGAS -- Like a comet in the sky, we just received word at CES from T-Mobile that the Samsung Galaxy S Blaze 4G is coming to its network later this year. It'll be the third phone to take advantage of T-Mobile's upgraded 4G HSPA+ 42 network along with the Nokia Lumia 710 and the HTC Amaze 4G.

It'll feature the popular 1.5-GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S3 processor and will launch with Android 2.3 (Gingerbread), though it will most likely be upgraded to Ice Cream Sandwich. It also has a Super AMOLED display and Samsung's TouchWiz overlay. It's a little puzzling why the Blaze is referred to as a "Galaxy S" device instead of a "Galaxy S II," but hopefully more details-- such as pricing and availability-- will emerge soon. Stay tuned.