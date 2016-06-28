Trending

How to Switch to Classic Layout in Apple Mail

Apple Mail defaults to show you a sizable preview of the messages in your inbox, but all that information takes up a ton of space. Fortunately, things were once simpler, and by turning on Classic Layout, you can see more of your inbox at a time.

This is a great way to take care of email in large chunks, so you can select a batch to archive or mark as read. It's also useful for helping you find the important messages in a sea of newsletters, spam and other digital detritus.

Here's how to switch Apple Mail to Classic Layout:

1. Click Mail.

2. Select Preferences.

3. Click Viewing.

4. Click use classic layout.

Now you've enabled classic layout. Isn't it easier to see everything now?

