Superslim LG Optimus L9 Headed to T-Mobile

LG's scrambling to get its phones in carrier hands in time for the blockbuster holiday season. Just days after the company announced that its flagship Optimus G handset is headed for Sprint and AT&T in the coming weeks, LG's more mainstream-focused Optimus L9 has officially been announced for T-Mobile.

The 0.36-inch thick LG Optimus L9 boasts design elements in line with the rest of the Optimus L-series and sports a spec list that isn't quite as jaw-dropping as the Optimus G's top-of-the-line internals, but is still very capable nonetheless.

The T-Mobile variant of this smartphone doesn't change things up from the Optimus L9 LG showed off at this year's IFA exhibition. It ships with a 4.5-inch, 960 x 540 display protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 2, a 1-GHz dual-core processor, a beefy 2,150 mAh battery, and a 5-megapixel camera with 1080p HD video recording.

Moving away from hardware, the Optimus L9 runs on Android 4.0 ICS and includes some of the same intriguing software found in its bigger brother, such as the innovative QuickMemo app that allows you to sketch notes and drawings on the screen at any time. Another feature lets you capture a still image in the middle of taking a video, while another perk takes a picture whenever somebody says "Cheese."

The phone also supports wireless DLNA sharing via LG's SmartShare app and can act as a hotspot for up to five devices, assuming you have a compatible T-Mobile plan.