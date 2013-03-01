Sprint Debuts Force Phone For $50, Galaxy S III a Better Deal

Most carriers offer their own variety of budget smartphones, but they often do little to actually save the consumer money. These days, third-party retailers like Amazon offer flagship smartphones such as Samsung's Galaxy S3 for close to nothing (Sprint itself charges $99 for the GS III), making the need for $50 handsets with mediocre specs questionable. Today Sprint announced the availability of its ZTE-manufactured Force handset, which comes loaded with mid-range specs and a low-res screen for $49.99.

Sprint’s Force smartphone features 4G LTE connectivity, a 1.5GHz dual-core, Qualcomm processor, a 4-inch 480 x 800 display and Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, which is two generations behind Google’s most recent Jelly Bean flavor of Android.

This means that users won’t be able to use features like offline voice typing and Google Now with the phone immediately at launch. However, the carrier boasts that the Force does come with Sprint ID, which is Sprint’s customization feature for Android handsets. Additionally, the Force features a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera with LED flash and a 1-megapixel front facing camera for video chatting.

The smartphone also comes with the carrier's own suite of apps and services like Sprint Zone, Sprint TV and Movies and Sprint Music Plus in addition to apps available in Google’s Play store.

Sprint's Force is now available through the carrier's retail locations and online store.