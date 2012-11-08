Sprint Update Adds App Multitasking to Galaxy Note II

The Samsung Galaxy Note II's gargantuan screen opens up productivity possibilities that just don't exist on punier handsets, which is why we were so disappointed to find the unique "multiview" functionality found on the Galaxy Note 10.1 and the international version of the Galaxy Note II missing in domestic models. The handset's massive 5.5-inch display just begs for the ability to open two apps side-by-side!

Fortunately, there's a patch for that. Sprint's already rolling out an update that introduces the multiview feature to the carrier's Galaxy Note II handsets, barely two weeks after the phablet touched down on Sprint shelves. Samsung says the new Note is already a smashing success, moving more than 3 million units barely a month past its worldwide launch.

Sprint, on the other hand, seems to be trying to stand out by bucking the bothersome trend of molasses-slow carrier updates. The company also began rolling out a Jelly Bean update for the Galaxy S III mere days after Samsung announced its availability. Sprint cautions it may take as many as five days for some subscribers to see the update, but no other carrier has even announced formal plans to add multiview functionality to the Galaxy Note II.

The update also includes minor GPS, text and email tweaks. Check out our video review of the phablet below.

Via Engadget