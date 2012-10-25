Sprint Starts Rolling Out Galaxy S III Jelly Bean Update

Slow and steady doesn't win any races in the fast-paced mobile world, but the big carriers still have a reputation for dragging their feet when it comes to certifying and pushing out phone updates. Sprint bucked that trend today. Barely a week has passed since Samsung announced plans to bring Android 4.1 Jelly Bean to its flagship Galaxy S III handset, and Sprint's already rolling out the update.

You don't need to do anything special to receive the over-the-air update. Once Sprint's servers turn their attention to your Galaxy S III, Jelly Bean downloads automatically. You'll then be prompted to install the update, which will disable your phone for the handful of minutes it takes get Android 4.1 up and running.

The update includes a handful of Samsung-supplied updates for the Galaxy S III in addition to the actual Jelly Bean operating system. We've already covered the Galaxy S III Jelly Bean update in full -- easy mode, improved camera, Google Now and all.

Sprint's flying the Samsung flag loud and proud at its stores today, with the superb Galaxy Note II phablet slated to appear on Sprint shelves this very morning.