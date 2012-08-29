Sony VAIO Duo 11: A Stand-out Windows 8 Hybrid with a Slider Keyboard

What's one way to make your Windows 8 hybrid device stand out from the competition? How about building an 11.6-inch laptop-tablet with a slide-out keyboard?

That's exactly the product Sony unveiled today at IFA 2012. Dubbed the Sony VAIO Duo 11, this 11.6-inch machine includes a 1080p touchscreen and works with three types of input. We already mentioned the slide-out keyboard and the touchscreen, but the DUO 11 also works with a digitizer stylus pen to support handwriting recognition.

The Duo is a pistol on the inside too. The Ultrabook-like PC will run on full-power Intel CPUs from the Core i3, Core i5 or Core i7 families. The remainder of the specs round out with a solid-state drive (128 or 256GB), 4GB or 8GB of RAM, NFC support for short-range data connections, GPS and HD rear and front-facing cameras.

Sony says the Duo is far from just a concept piece and that we can expect it to ship in October, around the same time as other Windows 8 products.