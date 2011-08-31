Sony Tablet P Gets Official: Dual-Screen Android Tablet Specs and Impressions

The codename was S2, but Sony's dual-screen Android tablet now has an official name: the Sony Tablet P. The moniker makes sense given that this device is more portable than the Sony Tablet S we just reviewed. Sony has also come clean with the specs for this device, which will be heading to AT&T later this year. Get all the details below, along with our hands-on impressions.

The Tablet P sports a sleek clamshell design that weighs only .82 pounds and measures 7.1 x 3.1 x 1 inches when closed. That's on the thick side, but you could easily slide this tablet into a jacket or blazer pocket, as well as a purse. When open the Tablet P's footprint grows to 6.2 inches in length but is only .53 inches thin.

The Tablet P two 5.5-inch screens make this tablet truly unique. They both use Sony's TruBlack technology to deliver superb image quality, and each has a resolution of 1024 x 480 pixels. During our brief hands-on time with the device, we found the black bezel between the two displays to be distracting, but we like that many applications can expand to fill the two panels. Scrolling web pages was smooth across the screens, and you can also enlarge games to get a more immersive experience.

What the Tablet P doesn't do is let you run two different apps on the top and bottom of the screen at the same time. The dual-screen Kyocera Echo phone can do this with a feature called Simultasking. Still, we suspect that a lot of shoppers will appreciate how Sony crammed two displays into such a compact design.

Otherwise, the Tablet P has a lot in common with the Tablet S, including a rear-facing 5-MP camera, front-facing VGA camera, a microUSB port and full-size SD Card slot. Since the Tablet P only has 4GB of internal memory, that slot should come in handy. Unfortunately, you won't find an HDMI port. Sony's specs don't reveal the processor inside this clamshell.

Like the Tablet S, the P will be able to access Sony's Music Unlimited, Video Unlimited, and Sony Reader stores, as well as play PlayStation games. The device will come with Crash Bandicoot preloaded.

In addition to Wi-Fi, the Tablet P will have HSPA+ 4G connectivity on AT&T's network. We're very curious to see how the carrier will price this gadget and whether it will require a contract. We can't wait to give the Tablet P a full test drive.

In the meantime, check out the gallery below.