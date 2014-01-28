1 in 3 Phones Shipped in 2013 Were Samsung

Samsung thoroughly dominated the global smartphone market in 2013, easily trouncing the competition by shipping a whopping 1 in 3 smartphones around the world. According to a report by analyst group Juniper Research, the South Korean company moved a staggering 300 million of the roughly 980 million smartphones shipped in 2013, accounting for about 30 percent of all handsets shipped for the year.

For Samsung, that number equals a 40 percent year-over-year growth in smartphone shipments. Overall, the smartphone market saw an increase of roughly 39 percent compared to 2012.

Besides Samsung, other market winners include Apple, which set a quarterly record for iPhone sales, moving 51 million handsets in the fourth quarter of 2013. That's a 51 percent increase from the previous quarter and 7 percent increase from the same time last year. That said, Cupertino's stock price has taken a hit following the company's announcement that it is lowering its sales projections for 2014.

LG, which has long played second fiddle to Samsung, also saw gains in the market, with smartphone sales increasing 50 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013 compared to the same time last year. That equates to 13 million handsets for the tech giant. Nokia also saw an increase in smartphone sales in 2013, selling 30 million units versus about 13 million in 2012. Still, the company saw fewer handsets sold in the fourth quarter of 2013 as opposed to the third-quarter, 8.2 million versus 8.8 million.

