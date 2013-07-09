Samsung's Launches Galaxy Tab 3 Line With 3 New Offerings

Samsung's revamped line of Galaxy Tab tablets has officially hit store shelves. The lineup, which includes the Galaxy Tab 3 7-inch, Galaxy Tab 3 8-inch and Galaxy Tab 3 10.1-inch, is part of Samsung's ongoing campaign to overcome the iPad's dominance through sheer product availability.

The three tablets share a look similar to that of the Galaxy S4, complete with a physical Home button just below the screen that's flanked by soft-touch buttons. The Galaxy Tab 3s each come with their own IR blaster and WatchOn app for using the them as remote controls. Samsung is also throwing in a $10 voucher for the Google Play store, two years of Dropbox with 50GB of online storage, one year of Boingo hotspot coverage and three months of Hulu Plus.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 7-inch will go for $199 and includes a 7-inch display, 1.2-Ghz Marvell PXA 986 processor, 1GB of RAM and run on Android 4.1 Jelly Bean. A 3-megapixel camera sits on the back of the tablet, while a 1.2-megapixel shooter calls the front home. Unfortunately, the Tab 3 7-inch sports a relatively low-resolution 1024 x 600 display when compared to offerings from competitors like the Kindle Fire HD or Nexus 7. The upcoming ASUS Memo Pad HD 7 will cost $149 and come with a quad-core CPU and a 1280 x 800 display.

The $299 Galaxy Tab 3 8-inch includes a 1280 x 800 display resolution and features Samsung's Multi-Window mode, which lets users run two apps on the same screen at the same time. Inside, the Tab 3 8-inch packs a 1.5-GHz Exynos 4212 processor, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Powered by Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, the Tab 3 8-inch features a 5-megapixel rear-facing shooter and 1.3-megapixel camera up front.

Priced at $399, the Galaxy Tab 3 10.1-inch features a 1.6-GHz dual-core processor, 1280 x 800 pixel resolution display, 3-megapixel rear-facing camera and 1.5-megapixel front-facing shooter. However, the Nexus 10 starts at the same price and has 2560 x 1600 display.