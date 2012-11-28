Samsung's Galaxy Axiom Debuts on US Cellular for $79 in Chicago

Midwest-based carrier US Cellular and Samsung have debuted the new Galaxy Axiom and are offering the 4-inch phone for $79 with a two-year contract. Overall, the Axiom's specs are passable for a midrange phone, but nothing really stands out from the crowd.

Powered by a 1.2-GHz dual-core Qualcomm processor and 1.85GB of RAM, the Android Ice Cream Sandwich device offers 4GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to up to 32GB via a microSD card slot. The Axiom's 4-inch WVGA display sports a ho-hum 800 x 480 resolution.

A 5-megapixel camera rests out back, while a 1.3-megapixel shooter adorns the phone's front face. Data comes way of the Axiom's 4G LTE chip.

Although its specs may not be all that impressive, the Axiom's price is certainly attractive. For $79 you can pick up the phone with a two-year contract in Chicago, or for $0.01 in Texas.

If you're not looking for a long-term commitment, you can always opt for US Cellular's monthly plan. You'll end up having to shell out $399 for the phone up front, but will end up saving cash on a monthly basis.