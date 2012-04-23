Samsung Trolls Apple Fans With New Galaxy S III Teaser

Samsung has proven once again that it takes a backseat to no one when it comes to trolling Apple fans. In anticipation of the release of the Samsung Galaxy S III smartphone, the company has released a new teaser video in which viewers are taken on a journey across the universe all the while being subjected to lines like "Truly smart technology becomes a natural part of life."

As the camera pulls back from Earth and into the cosmos, the background music swells to its crescendo and Samsung tells us its soon to be released product will let us "stand out from..." (cut to a shot of a flock of sheep) "...everyone else." This isn't the first time Samsung has made a not-so-thinly veiled reference to Apple's fanbase as mindless sheeple.

You'll recall Samsung previously took a shot at Apple fans by mocking those who would campy outside of an Apple store waiting for the release of a new iPhone. Granted that video was much more direct in its mocking of the Apple faithful, but it's still pretty clear who this latest video is targeting. Check out the video below and let us know what you think.

More: Top 10 iPhone Alternatives

In related Samsung happenings, Amazon's German site has posted the Galaxy S III for pre-order ahead of its suspected May 3 unveiling. The brief description of the phone says it packs a 4.7-inch display, 12-megapixel camera and and 16GB of internal memory expandable to 32GB. The site also says the Galaxy S III will run on Google's Android Ice Cream Sandwich.