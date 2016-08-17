Samsung and Barnes & Noble Unveil New Nook Tablet With Upgrade Discount

Today (August 17) Barnes & Noble, in conjunction with Samsung, announced the Galaxy Tab A Nook, the latest collaborative release from the two companies. The 7-inch Android tablet is available for sale now on BN.com and costs $139.99. Existing Nook customers can get the slate for $99.99 after trading in their old devices.

The 9.9 ounce tablet is essentially a rebranded version of the $119.99 Galaxy Tab A (7-inch) tablet, but it also offers tight integration with Barnes and Noble's Nook software. That means that, in addition to the standard Android software, you get strong parental controls and other B&N perks.

Galaxy Tab A Nook owners also get free data storage on Barnes and Noble's cloud service, and free access to e-books when you're visiting a Barnes and Noble store. The Tab A Nook offers access to B&N Readouts, which offers curated content and serialized chapters of books, but that feature is also found in the Nook Reading app, which is free on iOS and Android.

It also offers free help setup and troubleshooting at any Barnes & Noble location, where you can also get book recommendations and tips and tricks for using your Nook. And the silent thanks of the staff for helping keep that specific Barnes & Noble operational.

Spec for spec, though, the current 7-inch Galaxy Tab A slate and its Nook counterpart offer practically identical internals. Both offer the same 1280 x 800-pixel display, claim to provide 11 hours of battery life on a single charge and come with 8GB of storage. If you own a Nook and need a new one, it makes sense to take the discount and stay in the ecosystem, but other users don't have as much reason to check this one out.

