Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Specs Allegedly Leak

Samsung's next generation tablet, the Galaxy Tab 3, will be available in two sizes, according to the leaked specs posted on the Greek site Techblog.gr. The main difference between the Galaxy Tab 3 10.1 and the Galaxy Tab 3 8 is the screen size, although a few minor upgrades makes the 8-inch version slightly more powerful than the 10.1-inch device.

According to the leak, both tablets will have dual-core 1.5-GHz processors and run Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean. The larger Galaxy Tab 3 will have 1GB of RAM, while the 8-inch model will include 2GB of RAM. Unsurprisingly, both devices will include Wi-Fi, DLNA, Bluetooth 4.0 and MicroSD card support. The rear camera on both devices will be 3 megapixels and the front-facing camera will be 1.3 MP.

These new tablets are purported to be announced in the upcoming days, much earlier than the previous estimates of a September release. The 3G version of both models is expected to start shipping in May, with a 4G LTE counterpart coming to market in June or July.

Via Android Authority, Sammobile