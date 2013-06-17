Trending

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 8.0 Pictures Allegedly Leaked

By News 

Just ahead of the company's upcoming London event on June 20, the Samsung rumors and teases are heating up. The latest from TechTastic is a series of blurry photos that a tipster claims are of the imminent Galaxy Tab 3 8.0. This time, however, these images show a two-tone device. The front of the 8-inch tablet appears to be a glossy black plastic surrounding an all-white home button, while the back is white.

According to TechTastic, the tablet's components are even classier than its tuxedo look. An improvement from earlier reports, Samsung's upcoming 8-inch slate will sport a 5-MP rear-facing camera. However, the tablet is now said to have just 1.5GB of RAM, a quarter less than the previously-rumored 2GB. Save for a purported upgrade to Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean, nothing else on the spec side has changed from reports earlier this spring.

While we already know some of what Samsung will show off at its event in London on June 20, perhaps the updated Galaxy Tab 3 8.0 will make an appearance as well. With the rumors and reports only coming in hotter as time passes, we would expect to see the buzz-worthy device -- if it's more than just a prototype -- at IFA 2013 in Berlin this September at the latest.

via Engadget and TechTastic

Joe Osborne

Joe Osborne joined the Laptopmag.com staff in 2013, focused on improving LAPTOP’s already stellar review coverage and original benchmark tests. With a B.A. in Journalism from Temple University, Joe has covered the games and tech scenes through reviews, hands-on previews, news, interviews and more for outlets like PCMag and AOL’s Games.com.