Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 8.0 Pictures Allegedly Leaked

Just ahead of the company's upcoming London event on June 20, the Samsung rumors and teases are heating up. The latest from TechTastic is a series of blurry photos that a tipster claims are of the imminent Galaxy Tab 3 8.0. This time, however, these images show a two-tone device. The front of the 8-inch tablet appears to be a glossy black plastic surrounding an all-white home button, while the back is white.

According to TechTastic, the tablet's components are even classier than its tuxedo look. An improvement from earlier reports, Samsung's upcoming 8-inch slate will sport a 5-MP rear-facing camera. However, the tablet is now said to have just 1.5GB of RAM, a quarter less than the previously-rumored 2GB. Save for a purported upgrade to Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean, nothing else on the spec side has changed from reports earlier this spring.

MORE: Top iPad Alternatives

While we already know some of what Samsung will show off at its event in London on June 20, perhaps the updated Galaxy Tab 3 8.0 will make an appearance as well. With the rumors and reports only coming in hotter as time passes, we would expect to see the buzz-worthy device -- if it's more than just a prototype -- at IFA 2013 in Berlin this September at the latest.

via Engadget and TechTastic