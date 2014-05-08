Bling Bling: Samsung Galaxy S5 Gets the Swarovski Treatment

Interested in Samsung's Galaxy S5, but think its plastic design is too ho hum for your refined tastes? Then you're in luck, because Samsung has announced a partnership with Swarovski that will see the gem-maker offer custom rear covers for its flagship smartphone. On sale today in Korea and heading to the U.K shortly thereafter, the crystal-encrusted Swarovski for Samsung collection will be available in Vibrant Blue and Mystic Black.

It's not just the S5 that's getting the bling treatment, though. Swarovski is also letting you ice out your Gear Fit with new Charm Sliders. Offered in a variety of colors and styles, the Charm Sliders feature a small bar from which you can dangle a Siam Heart, Light Rose Heart, Crystal Skull, Anthracite Skill, Crystal Star, Blue Star and Golden Shadow Lips pieces.

This isn't the first time Samsung has teamed up with Swarovski. The handset-maker has previous offered bedazzled versions of its Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Note 3 in Germany, Thailand and South Korea.

Samsung also previously produced a gold-colored version of its Galaxy S5 to match Apple's golden iPhone 5s. Not to be outdone, HTC, last year, created a gold-plated edition of its One M7. Unfortunately, only a handful of the deluxe smartphones were ever made, and those were given away as part of a promotional contest.