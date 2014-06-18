Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE-A Gets QHD Display, Snapdragon 805

Samsung may have just one-upped itself, by releasing a new smartphone that's better than its own world-beating Galaxy S5. The Galaxy S5 LTE-A, is a more premium version of the Korean company's flagship device which sports some jaw-dropping specs including a sharper QHD display and a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor.

The handset, which was announced in Korea, also features LTE-Advanced connectivity, which Samsung promises can deliver data speeds up to 225 Mbps on South Korean networks, which blows away traditional LTE speeds here in the U.S. But the big news here is the handset's new display and processor, which make the original S5 seem tame by comparison.

MORE: Top 10 Smartphones

The standard S5, features a 5.1-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution Super AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor with 2GB of RAM. The S5 LTE-A, on the other hand, packs an impressive 2560 x 1440 resolution Super AMOLED screen and a Snapdragon 805 CPU with 3GB of RAM. Those kinds of specs put the S5 LTE-A just ahead of LG's new G3 flagship smartphone, which sports a 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 QHD screen and a Snapdragon 801 processor with 3GB of RAM.

Beyond its new display and processor, the Galaxy S5 LTE-A is virtually identical to the standard Galaxy S5. Both devices are water and dust-resistant, feature 16-megapixel rear cameras and include the same 2,800 mAh batteries.

There's just one catch to the S5 LTE-A; it's currently set to only be sold in South Korea and likely won't come to the U.S. That said, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 4, which is rumored to launch later this fall, will likely include the same specs as the S5 LTE-A in a bigger package.