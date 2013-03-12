Trending

Samsung Galaxy S4 Video Allegedly Leaks Two Days Before Launch

By News 

Samsung won’t officially unveil its Galaxy S4 until Thursday, but by that time we might know exactly what it looks like. On Monday night the company tweeted a shadowy photo of its next flagship, and on Tuesday morning a hands-on video of the device surfaced on a Chinese forum.

We won’t know if this is the Galaxy S4 until Samsung's Unpacked event, but the smartphone in the video does follow Samsung’s aesthetic. The phone looks similar to Samsung’s blockbuster Galaxy S III, but with subtle design differences such as slightly less-rounded corners.

The handset in the footage appears to be the same one pictured in yesterday’s allegedly leaked photos, complete with Samsung’s name branded across the top, although its legitimacy has yet to be proven.  The video also provides a glimpse at what could be the Galaxy S4’s 13-megapixel camera.

View the clip below to see for yourself, and check back on Thursday for our live coverage of Samsung’s Galaxy S4 announcement.

Lisa Eadicicco

Lisa has been reporting on all things mobile for Laptopmag.com since early 2013. When she’s not reviewing gadgets, she’s usually browsing patent databases or interviewing experts to track down the hottest tech trends before they even happen. Lisa holds a B.A. in Journalism from SUNY Purchase and has contributed to The International Business Times, The New York Daily News and Guitar World Magazine.