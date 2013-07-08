Samsung Galaxy S4 Comes to MetroPCS, Now Available on 8 Carriers

MetroPCS is adding the Samsung Galaxy S4 to its range of smartphones. Starting today, the phone will be available in select MetroPCS stores for $549 plus tax. This launch by MetroPCS makes it the eight carrier nationwide to carry the popular smartphone, which offers innovative gestures, a built in TV remote and a 13-MP camera.

While the up-front cost is fairly steep, MetroPCS customers can save money over the long haul with the carrier's no-contact 4G plans. Unlimited plans start at $40 per month of unlimited data, talk and text, which is much cheaper than what larger carriers charge. However, that plan includes only 500MB of high-speed data; you'll want to step up to the $50 plan to get 2.5GB of data at the highest speeds.

The S4 has been available to American consumers for at least two months now via the big four carriers like AT&T, Sprint, Verizon and T-Mobile, but also on smaller carriers like US Cellular, Cricket and C Spire. However, the phone has been immensely popular, with 20 million units sold in the past two months, analysts say sales of Samsung's Galaxy flagship phone have fallen short of expectations.

MetroPCS's announcement today in the midst of what analysts call waning demand for high-end smartphones. But if you're looking for a Galaxy S4, this one looks like a pretty good deal.