Samsung To Host Galaxy Tablet Event June 12

Samsung looks about ready to launch a new series of tablets. Recent invites indicate an event is scheduled for June 12 in New York, and is called Samsung Galaxy Premiere 2014. The tagline for the show is "Tab into Color," and features a series of what look like tablets surrounded by a variety of colors.

Though Samsung offers no real hints as to what it will unveil at the event, the smart money is on a new line of slates dubbed the Galaxy Tab S series. Rumors of the new family of tablets have been crisscrossing the Web for the past few months and point to a premium line of devices that will include the world's first 2560 x 1440-pixel Super AMOLED display and a built-in fingerprint reader similar to that found on the Galaxy S5.

The Galaxy Tab S will reportedly come in 8.5-inch and 10.5-inch variants, and will be available with either Wi-Fi-only or 4G LTE connectivity. Inside, the tablets are expected to include a Samsung Exynos 5 octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. Around back you'll get an 8-megapixel camera paired with a 2.1-megapixel shooter up front. The rear of the slate is said to feature a textured and dimpled panel similar to what's on the Galaxy S5's.

While the thought of a super high-resolution display is exciting for the techie in us, we're still not sold on the practicality on it. There aren't many apps or movies that can take advantage of such a display, which means you'll still see things in 1080p.

We'll be on the ground in New York during the event bringing you all of the latest information news. Stay tuned.