Samsung Galaxy S IV Will Debut at NYC Event on March 14

Samsung mobile chief JK Shin confirmed big news on the next generation of the manufacturer's popular-- at times market-dominating--Galaxy S Line: it will officially be unveiled at a press event in New York City on Thursday, March 14.

Galaxy S IV rumors have been swarming for months with a ton of early takes predicting a 2-GHz quad-core processor, a near 5-inch display with a 1080p resolution, 13-megapixel camera, and an early summer release schedule that would put the device into the people's hands some time in May.

Sure, that's a two-month delay between announcement and shipment, but Google's annual I/O conference is also scheduled for mid-May. That event typically heralds the coming of the Android operating system's latest flavor, which will be Key Lime Pie. Could the Samsung Galaxy S IV include the latest and greatest Android OS? Not probable, but possible. Considering that even the hardware above is speculation for now, we'll all just have to wait to see what's on display on March 14.