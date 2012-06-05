Samsung Galaxy S III Availability: Which Carriers Are Getting It When

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S III will be coming to five US carriers in June: Verizon Wireless, Sprint, AT&T, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular. The pricing will start at $199.99 but individual price, along with availability, may vary from carrier to carrier. We'll keep this post updated with the latest information as more details are announced.

The Samsung Galaxy S III boasts a large 4.8 inch HD touchscreen display and includes a 1.5 GHz dual core processor and 2GB of internal RAM, promising high-speed performance and seamless multitasking. The Galaxy S III will run the latest version of Android (Ice Cream Sandwich) with TouchWiz enhancements. Available in two colors, Marble White and Pebble Blue, this device weighs only 4.7 with a scratch resistant display protected by Gorilla Glass. With Samsung's announcement, customers finally have availability dates for this much anticipated phone.

AT&T

Just like Verizon, AT&T will be taking pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S III beginning on June 6. AT&T will be carrying the 16GB version in the two available colors, Pebble Blue and Marble White, along with an AT&T-exclusive red version (which probably won't be available at launch). There's no word of the availability of the 32GB model, only that there will be a bundle offer, offering the 16GB phone with a 16GB microSD card, for an additional $39.

Sprint

Sprint will be selling the Galaxy S III starting Thursday, June 21st. There will be a 16GB model for $199.99 and a 32GB model for $249.99, however the 32GB version will only be available online. As with all the other carriers, Pebble Blue and Marble White will be the two colors available. Shoppers should expect unlimited data, as with the EVO 4G LTE.

T-Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S III will be available starting June 21 in T-Mobile retail stores and online at T-Mobile's website. It will be available in either metallic blue ("Pebble Blue") or ceramic white ("Marble White"). T-Mobile has not yet released any details about pricing.

Verizon Wireless

Verizon Wireless users will be able to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S III starting June 6 at 7 am EST. and, according to SlashGear, purchase it on July 5. Customers will be able to choose between two colors Marble White or Pebble Blue, available for $199.99 for 16GB and $249.99 for 32GB. Unsubsidized phones will be $599.99 for 16GB and $649.99 for 32GB.

U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular has announced that the Galaxy S III will be available for pre-order on June 12th but won't be available online or in stores until an undisclosed date in July. Pricing is not available yet but will be announced as soon as pre-ordering starts. Like all other carriers, the phone will be available in both 16GB and 32GB versions. Those who want their Galaxy S III in Pebble Blue will need to stick with the 16GB phone; the 32GB version will only be available in Marble White.