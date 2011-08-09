Samsung Galaxy S II Celox Pictures Surface: 4G LTE, Dual-Core Speed

Many Android fanatics have been eagerly awaiting the Samsung Galaxy S II smartphone to hit US shores. An American debut of the hot European device though has only been rumored. Now pictures from Korea paint a clearer picture of a new Galaxy S II, named Celox, that could boast 4G LTE network access, a dual-core CPU, and a slick design.

Dedicated Samsung news blog Sammy Hub reports a Galaxy S II that matches much of the same specs rocked by the European model including a big, vibrant 4.5-inch Super AMOLED display, dual-core Qualcomm APQ8060 processor, Android 2.3 Gingerbread, and the latest TouchWiz 4.0 interface.

Also onboard is an 8 megapixel camera, 16GB of internal memory, and a microSD card slot. If the pictures of the Celox are accurate, the device also sports a silver, metallic-style design as opposed to the all black hue used by the current global model of the Samsung Galaxy S II. Added to the mix is a big 1750mAh battery, which would make sense due to the power hungry 4G LTE data radio the phone is reported to house.

Frankly we'd love for the Galaxy S II to make it over the pond since we loved its blazing speed, great camera, beautiful screen, and ultra-slim size. But is this device a wistful fantasy, or perhaps cruelly slated for Europe and Asia instead of the States? Only time will tell.

via Sammy Hub