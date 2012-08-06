Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 Shipping Worldwide Later This Month

The Galaxy Note 10.1 is anything but an iPad clone. This bigger cousin to the 5.3-inch Galaxy Note phone-tablet features a built-in S Pen for writing notes, annotating, and taking advantage of apps with stylus support. The device will be available globally sometime this month.

The 10.1-inch Galaxy Note will keep up with your feverish doodling and note-taking with the help of a quad-core 1.4-GHz Exynos processor alongside 2 GB of RAM. Several configurations are planned, including models with 16GB, 32GB and 64GB of storage; connectivity-wise, both a Wi-Fi-only and 3G HSPA+ version will be available at launch, with a 4G LTE variant appearing later in the year. All models will sport a 1280 x 800-pixel screen.

[Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 Hands-on: S Pen Meets Tablet]

The TouchWiz-skinned Galaxy Note 10.1 runs on Android 4.0 ICS rather than Jelly Bean and packs in a bevy of non-standard apps, including Samsung's AllShare apps and several programs designed to take advantage of the S Pen's capabilities. Meanwhile, an onboard multitasking ability lets you see and manipulate two apps at once, though you're limited to a small number of apps.

Hopefully, the Galaxy Note 10.1 improves upon its smaller buddy by adding palm rejection support and tightening up the handwriting recognition. In the meantime, check out the Note 10.1's impressive multitasking capabilities on video.

via The Verge