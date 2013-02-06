Samsung Galaxy Discover Launching With Modest Specs, Pure Android

TouchWiz on the side, please. It's not often that Samsung churns out an Android phone that doesn't include their Apple-esque TouchWiz overlay-- the most notable was the Samsung Galaxy Nexus-- but it's happening again with the Samsung Galaxy Discover, a new phone heading to Net10 and StraightTalk. The phone will be running a stock version of Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich without, as far as we can tell, any skin modifications from Samsung.

The Galaxy Discover isn't exactly a powerhouse; it sports an 800 MHz Qualcomm processor, 2.7GB of internal memory that's expandable to 32GB via a microSD card slot, and 3.5-inch 262K HVGA display with a resolution of 320 x 480. There's also a 3-megapixel camera with a 3X digital zoom. It's a good base, but it's not going to give the Galaxy S III a run for its money.

The Verge suggests that perhaps the device's minimal specs are behind the absence of TouchWiz on the the Discover. Or perhaps Samsung is looking at the Discover as an entry level Android phone that doesn't require too much work from Samsung's software developers, but still burns "Samsung Galaxy Android" in consumers' brains, with the hope that their next phone will be a high-end Samsung Galaxy device.

Don't whip out your wallet yet; there is no known release date for the Galaxy Discover on either Net10 or Straight Talk.

via TheVerge and Samsung