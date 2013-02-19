Samsung Galaxy Altius Smart Watch Screenshots Leaked

When it rains, it pours. Fresh on the heels of a rumored Apple iWatch come a series of leaked screens purported to have come from Samsung's own smart watch. The screens, which were spied by SlashGear on a Korean message board, indicate that the device will be called the Samsung Galaxy Altius.

It isn't clear what operating system the watch is running, though, as other smart watch makers have proven, a modified version of Android isn't too hard to pull off. That said, Samsung could have chosen to develop its own in-house OS for the watch.

As SlashGear points out, the screenshots appear to show the device connected to the Korean SK Telecom mobile carrier, meaning the Altius could include its own data connection. Other screens show a music player, a clock and what seems to be a map app.

The smart watch's storage space appears to be limited to just 235MB, which could mean that the device will connect to a smartphone via Bluetooth tethering to transmit phone calls or music. Based on the screenshots, it also looks as though the Altius will feature a 500 x 500 pixel resolution display.

In a slight twist, SlashGear notes that this isn't the first time we've seen the Altius name connected to a Samsung device. The name was previously reported to be used as a code name for the company's upcoming Galaxy S IV. Whether the two devices will be tied to each other somehow, remains to be seen.

via SlashGear