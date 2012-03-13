Samsung Begins Ice Cream Sandwich Rollout with Galaxy S II

Samsung just announced that the Galaxy S II will be the company's first handset to make the leap from Gingerbread to Ice Cream Sandwich, with the upgrade starting in select European countries and Korea before rolling out in the U.S. Next on the list to get Android's latest OS are the Galaxy Note, Galaxy S II LTE, Galaxy R and the Galaxy Tabs 7.0 Plus, 7.7, 8.9 and 10.1.

Older Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy S, will not get an Ice Cream Sandwich fix; instead, they'll soon run an enhanced version of Gingerbread, with added features such as Face Unlock, Snapshot and Photo Editor. While there's no specific date for when these updates will happen stateside, at least we can rest easy knowing that an Android 4.0 Samsung line-up is on the horizon.