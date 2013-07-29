Trending

Samsung Reportedly Testing 12-Inch Galaxy Note Tablet

While tablet makers have made a push toward 7- and 8-inch tablets in the past year, slates are about to get much bigger—at least according to a new Samsung rumor. Following speculation that Apple is experimenting with a 13-inch iPad, a new rumor suggest Samsung is also working on larger tablets in the 10-inch and 12.2-inch range.

The unannounced SM-P900 tablet, which was allegedly leaked via Twitter by renowned tipster @evleaks, is expected to sport a 12.2-inch 2,560 x 1,600 resolution display, matching the screen quality of Google’s Nexus 10 tablet. The device will reportedly have Samsung’s octa-core Exynos 5 processor under the hood and an included S Pen like other Galaxy Note products.

The other smaller 10-inch tablet, unofficially dubbed the SM-P600, is rumored to feature the same resolution display but will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 chip rather than Samsung’s processor.

This reported leak comes just ahead of this year’s IFA conference in Berlin, where Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Note 2 phablet in 2012. If @evleaks proves credible, there’s a chance we’ll see these larger-sized slates debut in Germany come September as well. 

Meanwhile, a Wall Street Journal report from last week suggests that Apple is testing a 13-inch iPad and larger displays for its iPhone line. Additionally, the Cupertino, Calif.-based company plans to refresh its flagship 9.7-inch slate with in-cell touch technology to create and even thinner design, although this hasn’t been confirmed.

At the moment, slates in the 13-inch range are more common in Windows 8 laptop-tablet hybrids like the Asus Transformer Book. Toshiba experimented with a 13-inch Excite 13 Android tablet, but its relatively low resolution, lack of features and high $649 price made it a tough sell.

